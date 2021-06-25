UrduPoint.com
10 Dead, 1,051 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 10 persons were killed and 1,051 others injured in road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 631 people with seriously injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 420 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 448 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians and 450 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 248 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 253 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 73 in Faisalabad, with 78 victims, and at third Multan, with 72 accidents and 85 victims.

According to the data, 818 motorbikes, 114 auto-rickshaws, 95 motorcars, 31 vans, eight passenger buses, 21 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

