10 Dead, 1,070 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 10 persons were killed and 1,070 others injured in 1,077 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 551 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 519 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 554 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 125 pedestrians, and 401 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 235 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 80 in Multan with 88 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 74 accidents and 67 victims.

According to the data, 954 motorbikes, 89 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 24 vans, 16 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 92 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

