10 dead, 1143 injured in 1107 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :At least ten people were killed and 1,143 injured in 1,107 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 602 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians, and 414 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 287 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 298 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 74 victims and at third Multan with 72 accidents RTCs and 68 victims.

According to data, 1006 motorcycles , 72 rickshaws, 110 cars, 16 vans, seven buses, 26 trucksand 98 other vehicles, and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.