Open Menu

10 Dead, 1143 Injured In 1107 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 08:51 PM

10 dead, 1143 injured in 1107 accidents in Punjab

At least ten people were killed and 1,143 injured in 1,107 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :At least ten people were killed and 1,143 injured in 1,107 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 602 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians, and 414 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 287 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 298 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 74 victims and at third Multan with 72 accidents RTCs and 68 victims.

According to data, 1006 motorcycles , 72 rickshaws, 110 cars, 16 vans, seven buses, 26 trucksand 98 other vehicles, and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Commissioner Mardan directs DCs Mardan, Swabi to i ..

Commissioner Mardan directs DCs Mardan, Swabi to implement dengue action plan

1 minute ago
 Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

1 minute ago
 AIOU launches BS Computer Science

AIOU launches BS Computer Science

1 minute ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

31 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

31 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

31 minutes ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to provide ..

31 minutes ago
 Al-Nisa Secretariat inaugurated at ANF HQ

Al-Nisa Secretariat inaugurated at ANF HQ

31 minutes ago
 Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

45 minutes ago
 Sikh delegation calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan ..

Sikh delegation calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

40 minutes ago
 Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

40 minutes ago
 Saudi embassy commemorates Pakistan's Independence ..

Saudi embassy commemorates Pakistan's Independence Day with spirited celebration ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan