10 Dead, 1160 Injured In 1106 Road Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

10 dead, 1160 injured in 1106 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :At least ten persons were killed while 1160 injured in 1106 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 636 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 524 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis show that 576 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 485 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 276 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 293 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 99 in Faisalabad with 102 victims and at third Multan with 65 road accidents and 58 victims.

According to the data, 913 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 120 motorcars, 26 vans, 15 buses,33 trucks and 89 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the roadaccidents.

