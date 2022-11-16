UrduPoint.com

10 Dead, 1,165 Injured In 1,098 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 1,165 injured in 1,098 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 551 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians and 495 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 260 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 280 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 102 Multan in with 107 victims and third Faisalabad with 77 accidents and 82 victims.

According to data, 957 motorcycles, 69 rickshaws, 115 cars, 25 vans, ninepassenger buses, 25 trucks and 102 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts wereinvolved in the accidents.

