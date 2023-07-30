10 dead , 1176 injured in 1146 RTCs in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 1,176 injured in 1,146 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 478 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 120 pedestrians, and 351 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 267 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 259 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 100 in Faisalabad with 111 victims and third Multan with 69 accidents and 65 victims.

According to data, 739 motorcycles, 68 rickshaws, 81 cars, 22 vans, 18 buses, 23 trucksand 84 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involvedin the accidents.