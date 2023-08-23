10 dead, 1182 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 1182 injured in 1159 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 567 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 615 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis show that 582 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 461 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 269 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 283 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 83 road accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data, 992 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 26 vans, 12 buses,34 trucks and 101 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the roadaccidents.