10 dead, 1,230 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 10 persons were killed and 1,230 others injured in 1,141 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

as many as 692 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 538 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 596 drivers, 481 underage drivers, 120 pedestrians and 524 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 259 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 277 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Multan with76 accidents and 69 victims.

According to the data, 991 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, eight vans, 32 passenger buses, 32 trucks and118 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.