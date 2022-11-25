10 dead, 1,240 injured in 1,168 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 1,240 injured in 1,168 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 621 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 475 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 297 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 316 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 83 in Multan with 91 victims and third Faislabad 73 with 78 victims.

According to the data, 1,069 motorcycles, 72 auto-rickshaws, 114 cars, 31 vans,12 buses, 23 trucks and 110 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involvedin the accidents.