10 Dead, 1,255 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

10 dead, 1,255 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) At least 10 people were killed and 1,255 others injured in 1,149 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 541 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 714 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 714 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 422 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 218 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 262 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 70 accidents and 67 victims, and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 66 victims.

According to the data, 969 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 133 motorcars, 41 vans, 13 passenger buses, 37 truck and 95 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

