10 dead, 1281 injured in 1225 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 1,281 injured in 1,225 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 600 drivers, 58 underage drivers, 159 pedestrians and 532 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 325 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 334 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Multan with 81 victims and at third Faisalabad with 68 accidents and 78 victims.

According to data, 1048 motorcycles, 81 rickshaws, 103 cars, 33 vans, 13 buses,28 trucks and 111 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.