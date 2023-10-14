Open Menu

10 Dead, 1,317 Injured In 1,194 Road Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

10 dead, 1,317 injured in 1,194 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) At least ten persons were killed and 1,317 injured in 1194 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 634 people with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 683 victims with minor injuries were treated at the sites by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 662 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 517 passengers were among the victims of the crashes. The statistics show that 257 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 285 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 108 in Multan with 118 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 accidents and 80 victims.

According to the data, 1,040 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 125 cars, 24 vans, 11 buses, 29 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

