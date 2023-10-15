Open Menu

10 Dead, 1358 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

10 dead, 1358 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) At least 10 persons were killed and 1358 injured in 1257 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 694 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 664 victims with minor injuries were treated at the sites by rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 660 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 551 passengers were among the victims of the crashes. The statistics show that 304 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 333 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 94 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 86 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data 1098 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 123 cars, 31 vans, 9 buses, 25 trucks and 118 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road All Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in Internati ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in International Trade and Forfaiting Conf ..

29 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, world&#039;s largest startup ..

44 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DW ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DWTC on the occasion of Internat ..

59 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, effort ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

5 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

6 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan