10 Dead, 1,391 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 06:49 PM

At least 10 people were killed and 1,391 others injured in 1,289 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 692 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 699 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams

The data analysis showed that 670 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 169 pedestrians, and 559 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 296 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 327 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 96 in Multan with 97 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 89 accidents and 97 victims.

The data analysis showed that 670 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 169 pedestrians, and 559 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 296 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 327 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 96 in Multan with 97 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 89 accidents and 97 victims.

According to the data, 1,125 motorbikes, 89 auto-rickshaws, 132 motorcars, 31 vans, 15 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 126 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

