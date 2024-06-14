Open Menu

10 Dead, 1,431 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

10 dead, 1,431 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) At least 10 people were killed and 1,431 others injured in 1,372 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 620 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 811 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 825 drivers, 67 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians, and 451 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 323 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 319 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 94 accidents and 102 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 88 accidents and 93 victims.

According to the data, 1,230 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 128 motorcars, 21 vans, 11 passenger buses, 44 truck and 130 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Top

Recent Stories

Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobil ..

Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobile Gaming Abilities and Skills

15 minutes ago
 Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be pres ..

Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today

48 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

5 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

21 hours ago
 ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

21 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan