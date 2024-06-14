10 Dead, 1,431 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) At least 10 people were killed and 1,431 others injured in 1,372 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 620 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 811 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 825 drivers, 67 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians, and 451 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.
The statistics show that 323 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 319 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 94 accidents and 102 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 88 accidents and 93 victims.
According to the data, 1,230 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 128 motorcars, 21 vans, 11 passenger buses, 44 truck and 130 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
