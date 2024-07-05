10 dead, 1,474 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) At least 10 people were killed and 1,474 others injured in 1,337 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 651 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 823 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 788 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 176 pedestrians, and 520 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 291 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 91 accidents and 106 victims, and at third Multan with 84 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 1,182 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 140 motorcars, 33 vans, 14 passenger buses, 26 truck and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.