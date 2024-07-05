Open Menu

10 Dead, 1,474 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

10 dead, 1,474 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) At least 10 people were killed and 1,474 others injured in 1,337 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 651 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 823 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 788 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 176 pedestrians, and 520 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 291 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 91 accidents and 106 victims, and at third Multan with 84 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 1,182 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 140 motorcars, 33 vans, 14 passenger buses, 26 truck and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

9 minutes ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

2 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

3 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

17 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

17 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

17 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan