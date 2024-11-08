10 dead, 1497 injured in 1375 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) At least ten persons were killed and 1497 injured in 1375 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 680 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 817 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 811 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 152 pedestrians, and 544 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 236 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 272 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 107 in with 116 victims and at third Multan with 81 RTCs and 86 victims.

According to the data 1280 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 105 motorcars, 26 vans, 15 passenger buses, 35 truck and 95 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.