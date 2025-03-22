10 Dead, 1,639 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) At least 10 people were killed and 1,639 others injured in 1,386 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 739 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 900 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 919 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 181 pedestrians, and 549 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 279 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 340 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 102 accidents and 125 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 79 accidents and 85 victims.
According to the data, 1,374 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 140 motorcars, 32 vans, 10 passenger buses, 34 truck and 92 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
