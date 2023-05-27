UrduPoint.com

10 Dead, 26 Injured In Astore Avalanche In GB

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

10 dead, 26 injured in Astore avalanche in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :At least 10 people have lost their lives, and 26 others sustained injuries in a snow avalanche that hit Astore district, Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police for Diamer-Astore Division, Tufail Mir, a control room has been set up in the district to facilitate rescue operations and recover people from under the debris.

Rescue teams have reached the spot and attempts are being made to recover people trapped under the snow.

Army helicopter and a team of doctors, ambulance and rescue teams have reached the spot and attempts are being made to recover people trapped under the snow.

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan was grieved over the incident and instructed local authorities to initiate rescue operations.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Snow Gilgit Baltistan From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation to Israeli Pr ..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation to Israeli Prime Minister to attend COP28

2 seconds ago
 European Investment Bank lends €3.4 billion to c ..

European Investment Bank lends €3.4 billion to circular economy projects

9 seconds ago
 UAE President sends official COP28 invite to Presi ..

UAE President sends official COP28 invite to President of Israel

16 seconds ago
 OPEC Fund supports vocational education in China w ..

OPEC Fund supports vocational education in China with US$70 million financing

23 seconds ago
 Hybrid-electric aircraft manufacturer Odys Aviatio ..

Hybrid-electric aircraft manufacturer Odys Aviation joins MoE’s NextGen FDI Pr ..

15 minutes ago
 Imran Khan challenges search warrants for his resi ..

Imran Khan challenges search warrants for his residence before ATC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.