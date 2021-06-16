UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Dead, 845 Injured In 788 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:29 PM

10 dead, 845 injured in 788 accidents in Punjab

At least 10 people were killed and 845 injured in 788 accidents in the Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 845 injured in 788 accidents in the Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 318 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 397 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 206 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 204 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 70 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and third Gujranwala with 66 accidents and 64 victims.

According to data, 615 motorcycles, 117 rickshaws, 93 cars, 43 vans, seven buses,23 trucks and 79 other types of vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Gujranwala Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

18 minutes ago

Opposition decides to bring no-confidence motion a ..

26 minutes ago

Malaika Bukhari says PML-N has record of attacking ..

39 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Shake Hands Ahead of Geneva Summit

9 minutes ago

Robbers kill man in kasur

9 minutes ago

'Allocation of record funds for education,health t ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.