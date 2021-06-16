10 dead, 845 injured in 788 accidents in Punjab

At least 10 people were killed and 845 injured in 788 accidents in the Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 845 injured in 788 accidents in the Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 318 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 397 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 206 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 204 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 70 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and third Gujranwala with 66 accidents and 64 victims.

According to data, 615 motorcycles, 117 rickshaws, 93 cars, 43 vans, seven buses,23 trucks and 79 other types of vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.