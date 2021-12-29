UrduPoint.com

10 Dead, 933 Injured In 871 Road Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 04:42 PM

At least ten people were killed and 933 injured in 871 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :At least ten people were killed and 933 injured in 871 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 539 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 394 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 382 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians, and 414 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 228 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 252 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Multan with 71 victims and at third Gujranwala with 66 road accidents and 67 victims.

According to the data 717 motorbikes, 108 auto-rickshaws, 103 motorcars, 29 vans, 04 buses,26 trucks and 128 other types of auto vehicles and low-moving carts were involved in the roadaccidents.

