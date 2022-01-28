10 dead, 940 injured in 877 RTCs in Punjab

At least ten people were killed and 940 sustained injuries in 877 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :At least ten people were killed and 940 sustained injuries in 877 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 527 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas 413 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 414 drivers, 59 underage drivers, 105 pedestrians, and 431 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 248 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 278 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 Faisalabad in with 83 victims and at third Gujranwala with 57 accidents and 60 victims.

According to the data 734 motorbikes, 96 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 31 vans, 09 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 85 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.