10 Dead, 943 Injured In 921 RTCs In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

10 dead, 943 injured in 921 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :At least ten people were killed while 943 others sustained injures in 921 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 503 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 425 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams said a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Friday.

Further, the analysis showed that 456 drivers, 29 underage drivers,116 pedestrians and 366 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic accident.

The statistics show that 184 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 192 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Multan with 79 victims and at Faisalabad third with 73 RTCs and 64 victims.

According to the data 737 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 36 vans, nine passenger buses, 21 trucks and 97other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

