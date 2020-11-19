10 dead, 945 injured in 908 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 945 injured in 908 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 analysis showed that 382 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians, and 426 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 206 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 202 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 65 victims.

According to data, 789 motorcycles, 117 rickshaws, 83 cars, 23 vans, eight buses, 23 trucks and 103other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.