Open Menu

10 Dead, 958 Injured In Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

10 dead, 958 injured in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :At least ten people were killed while 958 injured in 905 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 514 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 444 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis showed that 488 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 354 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 211 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 215 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 63 road accidents and 61 victims.

According to the data, 796 motorbikes, 59 auto-rickshaws, 76 motorcars, 17 vans, 9 buses,20 trucks and 85 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in roadaccidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road All Top

Recent Stories

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

1 minute ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

21 minutes ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

27 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

35 minutes ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

2 hours ago
Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

2 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

4 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan