10 dead, 958 injured in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :At least ten people were killed while 958 injured in 905 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 514 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 444 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis showed that 488 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 354 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 211 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 215 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 63 road accidents and 61 victims.

According to the data, 796 motorbikes, 59 auto-rickshaws, 76 motorcars, 17 vans, 9 buses,20 trucks and 85 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in roadaccidents.