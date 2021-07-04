UrduPoint.com
10 Dead, 964 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

10 dead, 964 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 10 persons were killed and 964 others injured in 918 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 data.

As many as 581 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 383 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 351 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 185 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 238 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Gujranwala with 54 accidents and 52 victims.

According to the data 743 motorbikes, 127 auto-rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 38 vans, 10 passenger buses, 35 trucks and 112 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

