10 dead, 966 injured in 845 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons were killed and 845 others were injured in 845 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 here on Thursday.

As many as 587 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 379 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue Medical Teams.

The analysis showed that 391 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 454 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 179 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 186 persons, placing the provincial capital on top of the list, followed by 78 in Multan with 95 victims and at third Faisalabad with 75 accidents and 87 victims.

According to the data, 775 motorbikes, 107 auto-rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 28 vans, eight passenger buses, 22 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.