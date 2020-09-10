UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Dead, 966 Injured In 845 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:26 PM

10 dead, 966 injured in 845 road accidents in Punjab

At least 10 persons were killed and 845 others were injured in 845 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons were killed and 845 others were injured in 845 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 here on Thursday.

As many as 587 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 379 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue Medical Teams.

The analysis showed that 391 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 454 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 179 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 186 persons, placing the provincial capital on top of the list, followed by 78 in Multan with 95 victims and at third Faisalabad with 75 accidents and 87 victims.

According to the data, 775 motorbikes, 107 auto-rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 28 vans, eight passenger buses, 22 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Top

Recent Stories

Drama serial "Jalan" banned

19 minutes ago

DIMC launches virtual regatta

28 minutes ago

PSX goes up by over 600 points, closes at 42,647.3 ..

36 minutes ago

Two brothers gunned down in Kharan

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner directs training programmes fo ..

1 minute ago

Cabinet body approves closure of inefficient power ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.