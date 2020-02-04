10 dead, 969 injured in 878 road accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 10 people were killed and 969 others sustained in 878 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 969 others sustained in 878 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that as many as 550 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 419 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot.

Analysis showed that 373 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 452 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics show that 217 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 225 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 59 victims.

According to the data, 743 motorbikes, 117 auto-rickshaws, 71 motorcars, 21 vans, nine passenger buses, 17 trucks and 117 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.