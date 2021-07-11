10 dead, 993 injured in 931 RTCs in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :At least ten persons were killed and 993 injured in 931 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of this, 605 people were seriously injured who were shifted to the different hospitals. Whereas, 378 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 370 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 191 pedestrians, and 432 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 245 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 230 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 91 victims, and at third 47 RTCS in Multan with 51 victims.

According to the data 784 motorbikes, 118 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 43 vans, 15 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 121 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts had caused these road traffic accidents.