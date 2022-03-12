10 dead in Punjab road accidents

UrduPoint.com

At least 10 persons were killed and 1,046 others injured in 1,012 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours

As many as 623 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 423 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 459 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 120 pedestrians and 477 passengers were among the accident victims.

The statistics show that 271 accident were reported in Lahore, which affected 268 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad, with 89 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 65 accidents and 62 victims.

According to the data, 878 motorbikes, 79 auto-rickshaws, 133 motorcars, 22 vans, nine passenger buses, 21 trucks and 118 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

