10 dead in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) At least 10 people were killed and 1,202 others injured in 1,129 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 592 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 610 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 567 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians, and 480 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

The statistics showed that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 281 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 74 in Multan with 84 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 70 accidents and 77 victims.

According to the data, 978 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 98 motorcars, 24 vans, 16 passenger buses, 13 trucks and 114 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.