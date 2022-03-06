UrduPoint.com

10 Dead,1,054 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 10 persons were killed and 1,054 others injured in 999 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 618 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 436 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 482 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 1,128 pedestrians and 454 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 250 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 245 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Multan with 79 RTCs and 80 victims.

According to the data, 845 motorbikes, 100 auto-rickshaws, 124 motorcars, 29 vans, 12 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 94 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

