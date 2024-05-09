Open Menu

10 Dead,1,362 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM

10 dead,1,362 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) At least 10 people were killed and 1,362 others injured in 1,322 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 566 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 796 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 783 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians, and 438 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 283 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 286 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 93 accidents and 94 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 85 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 1,200 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 135 motorcars, 20 vans, seven passenger buses, 35 truck and 102 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

