10 Dengue Patients Admitted To Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 10:00 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as five patients suffering from dengue virus were admitted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital as well as five to Sir Sadiq Civil Hospital for medical treatment in Bahawalpur.

Focal Person for Anti-Dengue Campaign, Dr. Khalid Channar said that during period from January 2022 to October 2022, total 27 cases of dengue fever virus were reported in Bahawalpur district.

He added that 24 patients out of total reported 27 cases were who arrived in Bahawalpur from other districts.

He said that anti-dengue virus campaign was underway across Bahawalpur district, adding that 108 outdoor surveillance teams and 412 indoor surveillance teams had been participating in the campaign.

He urged citizens must avoid accumulation of water in and out of their houses. He also emphasized the need to ensure environment of hygiene.

