UrduPoint.com

10 Dengue Patients Under Treatment In HMC: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

10 dengue patients under treatment in HMC: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 10 dengue patients are under treatment in Hayat Medical Complex (HMC) said the spokesman on Sunday.

He said in the last 24 hours two new cases were admitted and same numbers dengue patients were discharged.

All dengue patients are being treated in the medical ward of the hospital as per protocol and for whom all arrangements have been made accordingly to deal with the emergency situation as well, he added.

