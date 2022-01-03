10 development schemes worth Rs 8.792b approved

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Monday approved ten development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8,792.89 million (Rs 8.792 billion)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Monday approved ten development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8,792.89 million (Rs 8.792 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 50th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Planning & Development board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development scheme included Establishment of Model Sehat Ghar in Tehsil Rahim Yar Khan & Tehsil Khanpur District Rahim Yar Khan (A pilot project of District Rahim Yar Khan) at the cost of Rs. 1,359.086 million, Establishment of Model Sehat Ghar in District Layyah (A pilot Project of District Layyah) at the cost of Rs 724.613 million, Construction of Underpass at Km No. 978/15-16 Khanewal-Sahiwal Section near Railway Crossing Mian Channu, District Khanewal at the cost of Rs 701.573 million, Chief Minister's e-Rozgaar Training Programme (Revised) at the cost of Rs 1,463.523 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Different Roads in UCs 01 to 24 Tehsil Gojra District TT Singh (Length = 70 Km) at the cost of Rs. 820.000 million, Construction / Rehabilitation of Roads in UCs 69 to 85 Tehsil Pir Mahal District TT Singh (Length=60 Km) at the cost of Rs 832.

056 million, Construction / Widening / Improvement of Different Farm to Market Roads in NA-114 District Jhang at the cost of Rs. 553.200 million, Reconstruction of New Roads in UC Daulat Pur, UC Laleka, UC Bachian Wali, UC Fidai Shah, UC Said Ali, UC Bonga Akbar Mari Nehal, UC M. Pur Sansaran, UC Toba Balouchan, UC Kabotari, UC Kalia Shah, UC Qasim Ka, UC Sanatteka, UC Momin Abad, UC Mari Mian Sahib, UC Mosa Bhota, UC Rojhan Wali, UC Jhulan Arrain, UC Toba Qalander Shah, UC Rab Nawaz Pura, UC Takhat Mehal, District Bahawalnagar (Reach Taken-up 38.46 Km) at the cost of Rs. 565.212 million, Establishment of a Health Facility in Rakni, District Barkhan, Balochistan at the cost of Rs 589.021 million and Construction of Dual Carriageway from Bosan Road Saidan Wala Chowk to Head Muhammad Wala, Length 11.68 Km, District Multan at the cost of Rs. 1,184.606 million.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and senior representatives of other departments also attended the meeting.