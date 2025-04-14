Open Menu

10 Diamer Students Get Full Sponsorship At WAPDA Cadet College

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 09:40 PM

10 Diamer students get full sponsorship at WAPDA Cadet College

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani has opened the doors of WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela (WCCT) to the talented youth of Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Chairman has not only accorded approval for reserving 10 seats annually for students from the region but has also pledged to fully sponsor their five-year education – a commitment amounting to nearly Rs 30 million, according to WAPDA spokesman here Monday.

Following a transparent selection process involving written tests and interviews, 10 bright young boys from Diamer have joined WCCT. This life-changing opportunity includes free tuition, boarding, lodging, uniforms, academic kits, medical care, and a comprehensive academic and leadership development programme.

By removing financial barriers, this initiative ensures that merit and ambition are justly rewarded, paving the way for a brighter future, he mentioned.

This initiative, he added, is more than just a scholarship – it represents a bold step towards regional empowerment and inclusive national progress. By investing in education and nurturing talent from even the most remote areas of the country, WAPDA is playing a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. The programme, set to be renewed annually, stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for the families of Diamer, fostering a lasting spirit of development and inclusion.

