10 Die, 1,119 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:00 PM

10 die, 1,119 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :At least 10 persons were killed and 1,119 others injured in 1,052 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by the Pun jab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 695 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 424 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The report showed that 450 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians and 513 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 267 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 267 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 76 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 63 accidents and 62 victims.

According to the data, 857 motorbikes, 133 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 33 vans, seven passenger buses, 26 trucks and 133 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

