10 Die As Roof Of House Collapsed In AJK Due To Rain

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 07:57 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 10 persons including women and children died and four other received injuries when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Tai Mandhool village of district Poonch, some 120 kilometer from here on Monday early morning, local administration said.

Assistant Commissioner Hajeera told APP that the residents of the house were sleeping when early in the morning roof of the house collapsed on them, however local people and administration later in the morning dug out four persons alive and shifted them to hospital.

He said 10 bodies were recovered and identified as Noreen Begum 35, Said Begum 60, Seher Waheed 13, Tabia Waheed 11, Waqar Begum 35, Zamad Zohaib 8, Asnad Zohaib 12, Areesha Zohaib 11, Zoya Zohaib 4 and Mudassar Arshad 5.

State disaster management authority (SDMA) said 22 people had died and 14 got injured during the month of July due to rain related incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir while 68 houses were fully destroyed and 27 were partially damaged.

