10 die in stampede during ration distribution in Site area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :At least 10 ten persons, mostly women and children, died and many sustained injuries in a stampede during the distribution of Zakat money and ration near Nurus Chowrangi in the Site area on Friday.

According to police and rescue sources, a large number of people had gathered for ration distribution. Many people become unconscious and were shifted to hospitals in critical condition.

Two children reportedly died after falling into the nearby sewerage drain, whose wall also collapsed.