UrduPoint.com

10 Die In Stampede During Ration Distribution In Site Area

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 07:46 PM

10 die in stampede during ration distribution in Site area

At least 10 ten persons, mostly women and children, died and many sustained injuries in a stampede during the distribution of Zakat money and ration near Nurus Chowrangi in the Site area on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :At least 10 ten persons, mostly women and children, died and many sustained injuries in a stampede during the distribution of Zakat money and ration near Nurus Chowrangi in the Site area on Friday.

According to police and rescue sources, a large number of people had gathered for ration distribution. Many people become unconscious and were shifted to hospitals in critical condition.

Two children reportedly died after falling into the nearby sewerage drain, whose wall also collapsed.

Related Topics

Police Died Money Women

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of G20’s TIWG in Mum ..

UAE participates in meeting of G20’s TIWG in Mumbai

24 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Aisha Manzil food street

8 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber receives delegation of Italian-Czech ..

Ajman Chamber receives delegation of Italian-Czech Chamber of Commerce

39 minutes ago
 Russia Central Bank Extends Restrictions on Funds ..

Russia Central Bank Extends Restrictions on Funds Transfer Abroad Until Sept 30- ..

25 minutes ago
 National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting ..

National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting in 2023

1 hour ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launches ‘A World Re ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launches ‘A World Reads’ initiative to enrich UA ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.