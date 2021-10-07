10 die of Corona, 146 contact virus in KP

Coronavirus has claimed 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 146 persons contacted the virus in the province during the period of last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 146 persons contacted the virus in the province during the period of last 24 hours.

The KP Health Department shared the corona updates here on Thursday.

The number of corona cases is constantly on decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the total active cases in the province has decreased to 3870. As many as 11,079 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 146 have proved positive for corona.

During the same period 220 patients have also been recovered from the disease that has reached the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 165,865.