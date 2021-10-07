UrduPoint.com

10 Die Of Corona, 146 Contact Virus In KP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:42 PM

10 die of Corona, 146 contact virus in KP

Coronavirus has claimed 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 146 persons contacted the virus in the province during the period of last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 146 persons contacted the virus in the province during the period of last 24 hours.

The KP Health Department shared the corona updates here on Thursday.

The number of corona cases is constantly on decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the total active cases in the province has decreased to 3870. As many as 11,079 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 146 have proved positive for corona.

During the same period 220 patients have also been recovered from the disease that has reached the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 165,865.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senate body members visit FGPC hospital

Senate body members visit FGPC hospital

3 minutes ago
 Gomal University offers admission in BS Hons, shor ..

Gomal University offers admission in BS Hons, short courses

3 minutes ago
 ECC approves allocation of 190,000 MT wheat to Uti ..

ECC approves allocation of 190,000 MT wheat to Utility Stores

3 minutes ago
 Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Says No Nuclear E ..

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Says No Nuclear Emergencies After Earthquake

15 minutes ago
 Soft loans of Rs 2.60 bln disbursed under KJP: For ..

Soft loans of Rs 2.60 bln disbursed under KJP: Fortnight Report

15 minutes ago
 Abrar Shakir's Naat collection 'Hamara Nabi' launc ..

Abrar Shakir's Naat collection 'Hamara Nabi' launched

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.