10 Died, 18 Injured In Sibi Wagon-truck Collision

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :At least ten people died and 18 others including women and children sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger wagon and a truck on National Highway near Sibi on Sunday.

According to Levies officials, a wagon carrying passengers was on its way when a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction hit it.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where three of them injured were stated to be in serious condition.

The identity of the bodies and the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

