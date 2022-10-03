10 died, 33 injured in traffic mishap in DI Khan

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 10:26 PM

At least 10 persons were killed and 33 other injured due to a collision between tractor-trolley and Hino truck in Shambey Zonda area within the limits of Mughal Kot Police Station late Monday evening

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :At least 10 persons were killed and 33 other injured due to a collision between tractor-trolley and Hino truck in Shambey Zonda area within the limits of Mughal Kot Police Station late Monday evening.

District Police Spokesman Imtiaz Ali Janjua told APP that a tractor-trolley, carrying nomads, collided with a Hino truck coming from the opposite side in Shambey Zonda area of merged-tribal Tehsil Darazinda within the limits of Mughal Kot Police Station.

As a result of the collision, at least 10 people including six women and four men died on the spot while some 33 people sustained injuries.

As soon as, the incident was reported, police and medical teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the injured and dead bodies to the Type-D Hospital Darazinda.

The deceased included Hassan Zai, Sadia Bibi, Paeda Bibi, Saira Bibi, Sana Ullah, Sami Ullah, Hamida Bibi, Sadaf Bibi, Naseema Bibi and Atta Ullah. While the injured were Bostana Bibi, Saif Ullah, Inam, Nadia, Hidayat Ullah, Amna Bibi, Hanifa Bibi and others.

The seriously injured were being shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, DI Khan.

