10 died, three injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Ten persons were died and three other sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Pano Aqil in Sindh in the wee hours of Monday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred when a Karachi-bound passenger van coming from Rahim Yar Khan turned turtle near Sangi due to high speed.

Rescue sources said that ten persons were died on the spot while three others injured in a accident, Private news channels reported.

The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital.