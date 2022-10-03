UrduPoint.com

10 Died; Tractor-trolley Collided With Hino Truck

Published October 03, 2022

10 died; tractor-trolley collided with Hino truck

At least 10 people were died while 33 others got injured in a collision between tractor-trolley and a Hino truck here in Shambey Zonda area of Mughalkot on Monday evening

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were died while 33 others got injured in a collision between tractor-trolley and a Hino truck here in Shambey Zonda area of Mughalkot on Monday evening.

The tractor-trolley, carrying gypsies was on its way when it collided with a Hino truck. As a result, 10 people including six women and four men were died while 33 persons got injured.

The deceased included Hassan Zai, Sadia Bibi, Paeda Bibi, Saira Bibi, Sana Ullah, Sami Ullah, Hamida Bibi, Sadaf Bibi, Naseema Bibi and Atta Ullah.

The injured persons included Bostana Bibi, Saif Ullah, Inam, Nadia, Hidayat Ullah, Amna Bibi, Hanifa Bibi and others.

The Rescue 1122 teams shifted the bodies and the injured to Darazinda Type-D hospital. From where, the seriously injured persons were being shifted to DHQ Dera Ismail Khan.

