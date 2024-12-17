10 Dolphin Squad Officials Dismissed Over Corruption
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The DIG Operations on Tuesday dismissed 10 officials of the Dolphin Squad from service on the charges of corruption, reveals an inquiry report.
The officials were dismissed following an inquiry report that found the 10 officers and officials, including one SP of the Dolphins, involved corruption.
They include Sub-Inspector Nasir Khan, ASI Shahid, Sakhawat Constable, Hamza, Amanat, Naqash and Irfan, among others. It is worth mentioning here that recently a corruption scandal worth crores of rupees had come to light in the Dolphin Squad.
According to the inquiry report, Rs.200 million funds were released for the repair of motorcycles and vehicles of the Dolphin Squad, of which Rs.80 million were embezzled. Procurement and MT officers were also involved in it.
The report said that the officers violated the PEPRA rules for repairing motorcycles and vehicles and purchased defective parts.
The inquiry committee has also sent a report against SP Dolphin Zohaib to the IG Punjab, in which his negligence and involvement in corruption have also been pointed out. Further inquiries and legal action are expected.
