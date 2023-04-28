10 drivers held in raid against LPG vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles containing illegal LPG cylinders and caught 10 wagon drivers here on Friday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Muhammad Mohsin, during which cases were also registered against the owners of vehicles.

The task force removed the cylinders from all the vehicles and seized them.

Rana Mohsin said that over 30 vehicles had been penalised so far, adding that no transporter would be allowed to play with the lives of citizens.