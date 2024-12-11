10 Driving Schools Setup In Provincial Capital
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) As many as 10 new driving schools were set up in different areas of Lahore city, including Greater Iqbal Park, Kahna and Township.
According to CTO Ammara Athar, driving schools were set up in the service centers of the police and Bahria Town, while the "Women on Wheel School" LOS Ferozepur Road, was reserved for women only.
Women were being provided with 'women to women' service in this school, she informed.
The CTO said that detailed training in electrical and mechanical work will also be provided in the driving courses so that the students can be fully trained.
She further said that under 'Ride for Change', scooter training was being provided in various universities and colleges so that women can be economically empowered, adding empowering women will bring about a clear change in the society.
