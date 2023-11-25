Open Menu

10 Drug Dealers Arrested During Raid

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2023 | 08:50 PM

10 drug dealers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and recovered more than 11.5 kg of drugs from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah Police arrested Danish and recovered 5 kg of drugs from his possession and 520 gram of charas was recovered from Talha.

Similarly, Mandra Police nabbed Gul Khan and recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from his possession.

While, Bani Police held Mukhdoom and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his custody.

Following the operation, Pirwadhai Police arrested Muskan and recovered 540 gram of charas from her possession and 560 gram was recovered from Saeed.

Ganjmandi Police arrested Sambar Altaf and recovered 600 grams of charas from his possession.

Race Course Police arrested Kaleem and recovered 700 grams of charas from his possession.

Civil Lines Police arrested Daniyal and recovered 520 grams of charas from him.

Morgah Police arrested Jamshed and recovered 540 grams of charas from his possession.

police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams and stated that those injecting poison into the veins of the young generation will not escape the law.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Young Bani Progress Jamshed Saddar From

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

4 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

5 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

5 hours ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

9 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

12 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

21 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

21 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

22 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan