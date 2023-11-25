10 drug dealers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and recovered more than 11.5 kg of drugs from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah Police arrested Danish and recovered 5 kg of drugs from his possession and 520 gram of charas was recovered from Talha.

Similarly, Mandra Police nabbed Gul Khan and recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from his possession.

While, Bani Police held Mukhdoom and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his custody.

Following the operation, Pirwadhai Police arrested Muskan and recovered 540 gram of charas from her possession and 560 gram was recovered from Saeed.

Ganjmandi Police arrested Sambar Altaf and recovered 600 grams of charas from his possession.

Race Course Police arrested Kaleem and recovered 700 grams of charas from his possession.

Civil Lines Police arrested Daniyal and recovered 520 grams of charas from him.

Morgah Police arrested Jamshed and recovered 540 grams of charas from his possession.

police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams and stated that those injecting poison into the veins of the young generation will not escape the law.