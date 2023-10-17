10 drug dealers arrested, more than 12 kg drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In its ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, Rawalpindi police have arrested 10 drug dealers including 02 lady drug dealers and recovered more than 12 kg drugs from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held two lady drug dealers Iqra, Khatija and recovered more than 2 kg drugs from their possession. The same police nabbed Nawazish and recovered 1.6 kg drugs and same quantity was recovered from Farsat.

Similarly, Murree police arrested Ashraf and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from his possession and 1.3 kg drugs was recovered from Abrar.

While, Airport police arrested Sadiq and recovered 1.

5 kg drugs from his custody.

Pirwadhi police held Yasir and recovered 1.8 kg of drugs from his possession.

Ratta Amral police recovered 540 grams of charas from Ikram and 520 grams of charas was recovered from Owais.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challenged with concrete evidence and will be punished. On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, strict action is being taken against drug dealers.